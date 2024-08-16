Japan Donates US$4.7 Million Worth of Fertilizer to Aid Zimbabwean Farmers

Spread the love

The government of Japan has donated fertilizer worth US$4.7 million to Zimbabwe, aiming to support approximately 100,000 small-scale farmers across the country.

The donation includes 3,860 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate top dressing and 1,941 metric tonnes of compound D fertilizer, which will be distributed through Zimbabwe’s presidential input support program.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos, received the donation on behalf of the Zimbabwean government. Haritatos emphasized the significance of the donation, stating that it would contribute to the success of the upcoming 2024/25 agricultural season. He highlighted that the fertilizer would benefit the 3.5 million farmers participating in the government’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa program, including 500,000 in peri-urban areas.

“Japan has always believed in Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential. This gesture of support through the provision of high-quality fertilizers is greatly appreciated and aligns with our broader efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and uplift the livelihoods of Zimbabweans,” said Haritatos.

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Shinichi Yamanaka, also spoke at the handover ceremony in Harare. He emphasized that the donation was aimed at supporting the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and ensuring national food security, especially in light of challenges such as the El Niño-induced drought and rising fertilizer prices due to global economic disruptions.

In addition to the fertilizer donation, Yamanaka announced that Japan would provide about US$1.4 million in food assistance to Zimbabwe through the World Food Programme (WFP). This follows a similar food aid initiative earlier in the year. The formal signing of the agreement between Japan and WFP is scheduled for August 21, 2024.

Japan’s support extends beyond immediate assistance. Yamanaka highlighted Japan’s ongoing technical cooperation with Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, particularly in horticulture and rice farming. Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), experts have been dispatched to assist in developing market-oriented agriculture initiatives and promoting New Rice for Africa (NERICA) rice, which is resilient to disease and drought while offering high yields.

This support underscores Japan’s commitment to bolstering Zimbabwe’s agricultural productivity and improving the livelihoods of small-scale farmers.

