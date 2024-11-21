Japan Commits $5.1 Million to Support Climate-Affected Farmers in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE, — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a generous contribution of US$5.1 million from the Government of Japan, aimed at supporting 37,000 smallholder farmers impacted by climate change in Zimbabwe. The initiative, spanning three years, targets five districts and seeks to enhance food security and resilience through water-based infrastructure, value chain development, and bolstered agricultural extension services.

Announcing the project, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, H.E. Mr Shinichi Yamanaka, underscored the emphasis on market-oriented agriculture. “Small-scale farmers will be supported in growing sesame seeds, a high-value crop, as part of this initiative. The Japanese trading company ITOCHU Corporation will play a key role in completing the value chain,” he said. The Japanese government will also contribute an additional US$72,000 towards the construction of sesame storage facilities in Mwenezi District, a project led by Sustainable Agriculture Technology (SAT).

Addressing Climate Challenges and Food Insecurity

The initiative comes at a critical time as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with the effects of El Niño-induced droughts, which have exacerbated food insecurity and disrupted livelihoods. The project integrates food assistance with climate-resilient farming practices, empowering smallholder farmers to grow sustainable crops such as sesame, which has significant export potential.

Barbara Clemens, WFP Country Representative and Director in Zimbabwe highlighted the broader impact of the project. “This invaluable contribution from the Government of Japan allows us to make food more available, easier to access, and more reliable for Zimbabwean families. By supporting farmers to grow food sustainably and connect them to markets, we address immediate food needs while empowering communities for a food-secure future,” she said.

Strengthening Agricultural Value Chains

Central to the project’s objectives is the development of a robust sesame value chain, with a focus on both local and export markets. The collaboration with SAT is expected to bolster sesame production, improve value addition, and support procurement processes, opening new economic opportunities for farmers in Mwenezi and beyond.

The initiative also includes capacity-building measures for agricultural extension services, ensuring that smallholder farmers receive the technical support needed to adapt to climate challenges and optimise production.

Japan’s Longstanding Partnership with Zimbabwe

Japan remains a key partner in Zimbabwe’s food security and resilience efforts. Since 2019, the Japanese government has contributed over US$28 million to WFP-led programmes aimed at assisting vulnerable communities. These contributions have provided life-saving food assistance during emergencies and supported resilience-building initiatives to combat the effects of climate change.

The Role of WFP in Building Resilience

As the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, the WFP continues to play a critical role in addressing food insecurity and fostering long-term resilience. By linking food assistance with sustainable practices, the WFP aims to create a pathway to peace, stability, and prosperity for communities recovering from the impacts of climate change and disasters.

This latest collaboration between Japan and WFP reinforces a shared commitment to empowering vulnerable communities and ensuring a sustainable future for Zimbabwean smallholder farmers.

This initiative exemplifies how international cooperation can address pressing global challenges such as climate-induced food insecurity while promoting sustainable agricultural practices and economic growth.

