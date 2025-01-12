Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected across Zim

Spread the love

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) expects heavy rains and thunderstorms over much of the country up to January 21, with the possibility of flooding in some areas.

The wet weather conditions are, however, not related to Tropical Storm Dikeledi, which is currently affecting parts of Madagascar and the Indian Ocean region.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the MSD warned of significant rains in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West and Manicaland provinces, with potential localised flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

It urged residents of these areas to adhere to safety measures during storms.

The advisory indicates that there is a high likelihood of partly cloudy, warm and thundery conditions throughout the specified period.

While Dikeledi will remain far from Zimbabwe, the country can anticipate heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, MSD meteorologist Mr Baba Maketa said the tropical storm is not forecast to adversely impact Zimbabwe.

“We are still safe from the storm, and the situation will be reassessed on Wednesday, when another update will be provided,” he said.

In its advisory, the MSD said: “Based on the current trajectory, Dikeledi is forecast to make landfall just north of the area of Vohemar town, Antsiranana province, far north-eastern Madagascar on January 11, in the mid-afternoon (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 179km per hour (tropical cyclone).

“After passing over the lands of northern Madagascar, the system should re-emerge on the western side in the Mozambique Channel, having lost some of its intensity.

“Considering the current trajectory, the impacts on Mozambique — if any — will likely only be assessed after it enters the Mozambique Channel, specifically after Sunday, January 12, 2025.

“The Meteorological Services Department will continue to monitor and keep the nation informed about its strength and path.”

According to the US’ Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) Global Weather Hazards Summary dated January 9 to 15 released last week, heavy and above-average rainfall is projected in the southern parts of the country this week.

“Since last week, heavy rainfall has impacted the central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), especially in the Maniema province, leading to floods that have caused casualties and damage,” reads the update.

“Heavy and above-average rainfall could trigger flooding in south-eastern Botswana, southern Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique, northern and eastern South Africa, and Eswatini during the next week (this week).”

It added: “During the past week, while widespread moderate rainfall was received in the northern and central regions of Southern Africa, heavy rainfall occurred in northern Namibia, northern Botswana, central Zimbabwe, central Zambia, northern Mozambique and the western part of Madagascar.

“For the past 30 days, the recent week’s heavy rainfall has improved dryness over portions of central Southern Africa and resulted in rainfall surpluses in Namibia, Botswana, western Zimbabwe, northern and eastern parts of South Africa, and Eswatini.

“Next week (this week), rainfall forecasts suggest widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over central and south-eastern Southern Africa.

“Heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Botswana, southern Zimbabwe, northern and eastern South Africa, Eswatini, southern Mozambique and the northern part of Madagascar.”

Dikeledi is the fourth cyclone system to affect Southern Africa this season after Ancha, Bheki, and Chido.

Tropical cyclones Ancha and Bheki, however, did not reach Mozambique or Zimbabwe, while tropical cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique but failed to reach Zimbabwe.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Mail, Department of Civil Protection (DCP) chief director Mr Nathan Nkomo said authorities were ready to deal with all rainy season hazards.

He said the DCP has established the Emergency Operation Centre as part of measures to respond to disasters during the rainy season.

“In terms of our planning, as required by the Civil Protection Act, Section 9, Subsection (2:20) 2, I think we have done justice in applying the multi-sectoral approach in dealing with disaster-related issues,” he said.

“I can safely say we are ready in terms of all our sub-national structures, starting at the village level. Remember, the traditional leaders are now also roped in as part of our disaster risk management system. Starting at that level, we are conscientising all the structures about the current rainfall.”

The Emergency Operation Centre will coordinate with the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre on disaster management.

