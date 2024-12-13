Heavy Rainfall, Scattered Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Zimbabwe

Spread the love

MUTARE – The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted varied weather conditions across Zimbabwe for Saturday.

Residents in Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and the southern parts of the Midlands should prepare for cloudy, cool, and windy conditions during the morning hours.

The rest of the country is expected to experience clear skies and mild weather, with the MSD highlighting the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and hail in some regions as the day progresses.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Matabeleland South, the Midlands, Manicaland, and the northern parts of Masvingo, posing a potential risk of localized flooding.

Overnight, windy and mild conditions are expected to persist, with chances of thundershowers in the evening hours.

The MSD advises residents, especially those in areas expecting heavy rainfall, to remain vigilant and take precautions against possible weather-related disruptions.

