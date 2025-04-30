Govt Assures Farmers of Stable Power Supply for Winter Cropping Season

Spread the love

HARARE – The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honourable July Moyo, has assured Zimbabwean farmers of a reliable electricity supply during the upcoming winter cropping season, following improved water inflows into Lake Kariba from the Zambezi River.

By Tina Musonza | Harare

Addressing journalists and stakeholders during a media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Minister Moyo confirmed that the Kariba South Hydro Power Station is expected to generate sufficient electricity to meet agricultural demand, thanks to rising water levels at the dam.

“The increased inflows from the Zambezi River have significantly boosted Lake Kariba’s water levels, and we are confident that this will allow us to generate adequate power throughout the winter cropping season,” said Hon. Moyo. “We are prioritising energy provision for irrigation and other agricultural activities to ensure food security and reduce dependence on grain imports.”

This development comes as a relief to thousands of farmers across the country, particularly those in regions heavily dependent on irrigation for wheat production. Zimbabwe has set a target of cultivating over 120,000 hectares of wheat this winter as part of its broader agricultural transformation and food self-sufficiency agenda.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has also confirmed its readiness to supply power without significant load-shedding in key agricultural zones. ZESA spokesperson George Manyaya said the utility had developed a strategic load prioritisation plan, giving preference to irrigated farming schemes.

“We have mapped out high-priority farming areas and are working closely with the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture to ensure uninterrupted power during peak irrigation times,” said Manyaya.

Zimbabwe’s energy sector has faced intermittent challenges over recent years, mainly due to low water levels at Kariba Dam, outdated thermal power infrastructure, and high demand in industrial and residential sectors. However, the recent hydrological improvement at Kariba comes as a timely intervention, easing pressure on the national grid.

Agricultural unions and farmer organisations have welcomed the announcement but urged government to remain vigilant and ensure that power supply is equitably distributed across all farming regions.

“This is encouraging news for the farming community. Power reliability is a critical enabler of irrigation and productivity. We urge authorities to implement transparent and efficient power allocation during this crucial season,” said Samuel Zimunya, a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union.

In addition to the Kariba output, the government is exploring supplementary energy sources such as solar-powered irrigation and public-private partnerships to ensure long-term energy security for agriculture.

Minister Moyo also hinted at broader reforms aimed at strengthening the energy sector’s resilience, including regional power import agreements and investments in renewable energy.

“As we work to stabilise our domestic generation capacity, we are also enhancing our regional collaboration under the Southern African Power Pool to cushion the country during peak demand periods,” he added.

With wheat being Zimbabwe’s second-most important cereal after maize, ensuring a stable power supply during the winter season is critical to achieving national food security targets and supporting the country’s broader economic recovery.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...