Government Secures 310 Combine Harvesters for Winter Wheat Harvest in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe – As the harvesting season for early-planted winter wheat approaches, the Zimbabwean government has taken decisive action to ensure an efficient and timely harvest by securing 310 combine harvesters.

This strategic move aims to support farmers across the nation, ensuring that the valuable cereal crop is reaped without delays.

In an interview with The Herald, Engineer Edwin Zimunga, Chief Director of Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation, Farm Infrastructure Development, and Soil Conservation, outlined the readiness of the government’s agricultural machinery deployment. “We have 310 combine harvesters ready to be deployed across different clusters, tailored to meet the specific harvesting schedules of our farmers,” Zimunga stated.

The initiative involves collaboration with six government-linked entities, including the Agricultural Financing Company (AFC) Leasing, the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), and various branches of the Zimbabwean military and police, alongside private sector companies. This public-private partnership is designed to enhance the efficiency of the harvesting process by combining resources and expertise.

Zimunga also detailed the pricing structure for the harvester services: “The dry rate is set at US$80 per hectare for government organizations and US$100 for private entities, with wet rates at US$110 and US$130 respectively.” This pricing aims to provide farmers with affordable and standardized harvesting services.

Despite the extensive preparations, Zimunga urged the remaining 4% of farmers not yet linked to a harvester to contact the national command center for assistance in coordinating the necessary equipment.

The government’s efforts are underpinned by the anticipation of a bumper harvest, with projections estimating 600,000 tonnes of wheat from 121,000 hectares planted. To facilitate this, the government has organized farmers into winter wheat clusters, optimizing the deployment of harvesters to match regional needs.

“The clustering model ensures that our machinery is used where it’s most needed, allowing us to process up to 3,900 hectares per day,” Zimunga explained. The fleet includes both high-capacity machines, capable of harvesting up to 40 hectares daily, and smaller models for more modest plots.

Additionally, the government has deployed 108 dryers across the country with a total drying capacity of 96 tonnes per day, ensuring that the harvest is protected from potential early rains.

This comprehensive approach to winter wheat harvesting not only underscores the government’s commitment to agricultural productivity but also sets a precedent for future seasons, aiming to reduce post-harvest losses and increase agricultural output.

Source: Herald.

