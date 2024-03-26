Government intensifies maize mop up exercise

Spread the love

THE Government is buying maize at US$390 per tonne for the 2022/23 season as it consolidates an ongoing mop-up exercise aimed at supporting national food security and sustainable agriculture.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced the development yesterday, saying Government had since put in place parameters to ensure timeous payments to farmers.

Last season maize was selling at US$335 per tonne.

The minister said the Government had provided a competitive selling price which would incentivise farmers while also ensuring wastage is prevented and post-harvest losses are minimised.

“The Government of Zimbabwe reiterates its announcement on the implementation of a special initiative to mop up excess grain stocks in the country. As part of this initiative, the Government set the purchase price of maize at $390 per tonne (for the 2022/23 season).

“The decision to establish a purchase price of $390 per tonne is aimed at incentivising farmers to sell their surplus stocks to designated grain collection points across the country.

“By providing a competitive price, the Government seeks to facilitate the orderly sale of excess grains, thereby preventing wastage, reducing post-harvest losses and promoting market equilibrium,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Government was committed to supporting farmers through instituting a conducive environment for the sector’s development and prosperity.

President Mnangagwa continues to reiterate that no Zimbabwean will die of hunger.

“It is important to note that the Government remains committed to supporting farmers and ensuring fair compensation for their produce.

“The purchase price of $390 per tonne reflects the Government’s dedication to providing competitive market rates and fostering a conducive environment for agricultural development and prosperity.

“The Government has set up parameters to expeditiously pay for both maize and wheat,” said the minister.

Dr Muswere urged farmers with excess produce to grab the opportunity as it would be mutually beneficial and ensure the country’s grain reserves are well stocked.

“The Government encourages all farmers who have excess grain stocks to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the Government’s grain mop-up programme.

“Selling grains to authorised collection points at the designated purchase price not only benefits individual farmers but also contributes to national food security and agricultural sustainability,” he said.

The minister said Government would work with stakeholders to ensure a seamless and transparent grain mop-up exercise.

“The Government will work closely with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the smooth implementation of the grain mop-up programme and ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the grain procurement process,” he said.

In light of the El Nino-induced drought, Government has already come up with mitigatory measures that include an increased winter wheat hectarage for this year, effective utilisation of the country’s water bodies, drilling more boreholes and distributing food relief to vulnerable citizens. – Herald

