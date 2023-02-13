GMB gets US$10m for wheat payments

TREASURY has released US$10 million to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for payments to wheat farmers for last year’s deliveries with the Zimbabwe dollar component of $37,8 billion having been fully paid to the growers.

Last season saw a record wheat hectare of over 78 000 hectares capable of producing more than 380 000 tonnes of wheat on the back of a private sector and Government initiative.

“The Grain Marketing Board has fully paid the entire Zimbabwe dollar component of $37,8 billion.

“However, should there be a farmer or farmers who may not have received the RTGS component, please approach your nearest GMB depot for assistance.

“GMB has commenced paying the US dollar component on a weekly basis as and when funds are available. Efforts to clear the US$ component are currently underway and to date the Treasury has released US$10 million towards paying for the wheat,” said the grain utility in a statement.

Wheat delivered to GMB has a total value of $37,8 billion and US$31 million.

The GMB advised the farmers that payment was being made on a first come first serve basis.

“As of February 08, 2023, we had paid for deliveries done on or before the 19th of October 2022. Efforts are being made to ensure all farmers are paid soon.”

In an interview, the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said before the release of the statement by GMB, a lot of farmers had complained over late payments for deliveries made to the grain marketing entity.

“There is no reason to doubt (said payments), but it needs also to be confirmed by the farmers who had launched the complaints with us (ZCFU). But I want to believe the statement is true to its word that most farmers have been paid,” he said. Dr Makombe noted that the late payments were an issue that worked against the farmers as it disturbed planning by the producers in the farming industry.

“The farmers need money for inputs and to prepare for the next crop. We are appealing to GMB, the Treasury and all those who are involved in buying the farmers’ produce to be proactive because they will be knowing that they are going to receive this much after a crop assessment.

“So, at least they should also be prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, GMB has advised that inputs distribution under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme continues but only for top-dressing fertilisers, chemicals and for those who are still planting traditional grains, sunflowers and edible beans.

“Distribution of seed for maize, soya beans and ground nuts and the attended basal dressing fertilisers has been discontinued as the planting dates have already gone past,” said GMB. – Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...