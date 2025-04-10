GMB Fails to Pay Wheat Farmers Amid Govt Misplaced Priorities and Corruption

Spread the love

HARARE – The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is once again under scrutiny after it revealed that it only managed to secure an additional USD 5 million this week to pay for wheat deliveries—despite mounting pressure from farmers who have been waiting months for payment.

This latest disbursement brings the total wheat payment to USD 23 million and ZWL 215 million, far short of what many farmers say they are owed. The GMB, in a statement released on Tuesday, attempted to express gratitude to Treasury for “mobilising resources” ahead of the winter cropping season, but critics say the statement masks deep financial mismanagement and policy failure at the heart of government operations.

“The Board greatly appreciates all the efforts being put in place by Treasury to mobilise resources,” reads the statement signed by GMB CEO Dr. E. Badarai.

However, industry experts and farming unions argue that this appreciation rings hollow in the face of long-standing arrears, delayed payments, and inadequate support for wheat producers—despite government’s public commitment to food self-sufficiency.

The slow pace of payments comes at a critical time, as farmers race to prepare for winter wheat planting. Delays in funding have forced some producers to scale back operations, while others have turned to informal markets to survive. This has raised questions about the government’s real commitment to supporting agricultural productivity, despite repeated rhetoric about food security.

Economist and food security analyst Maxwell Dube described the situation as “symptomatic of wasteful government spending and rampant corruption in public institutions.” He pointed to recent revelations of lavish perks for MPs and misallocation of public resources as evidence that farmers are being pushed down the priority list.

“How can we talk about empowering farmers when Parliamentarians are receiving stands and ministers are globe-trotting, while wheat growers wait months to be paid for their hard-earned produce?” Dube asked.

The Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) has also expressed concern over the government’s inconsistent support. In recent months, many farmers have complained of broken promises and late disbursements that compromise planting schedules and harvest projections.

While GMB officials reiterated their “appreciation” for farmers’ resilience and commitment, disillusionment continues to grow in the agriculture sector. Many fear that without timely payments and structural reform, Zimbabwe’s wheat self-sufficiency goals may remain out of reach.

The Ministry of Finance did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the GMB urged members of the public seeking clarification to contact its Corporate Communications Department. But for farmers on the ground, what they really need is cash—not contact details.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...