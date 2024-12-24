Global Hunger Crisis Worsens Amid Decline in Aid from Wealthy Nations

Spread the love

The global hunger crisis is intensifying as the world’s wealthiest nations reduce their contributions to humanitarian aid, leaving millions at risk of starvation and worsening conditions in conflict zones, according to a report by Reuters.

According to the United Nations (U.N.), an estimated 307 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2025. However, with declining funding, the U.N. projects it will only be able to aid about 60% of those in need, leaving at least 117 million people without essential support.

The U.N. estimates it will end 2024 having raised just 46% of the $49.6 billion it sought for global humanitarian aid, marking the second consecutive year it has raised less than half of its funding goals. The resulting shortfalls have forced agencies to cut rations, limit aid eligibility, and make agonising decisions to prioritise the most desperate cases.

Aid Cuts Impact Vulnerable Populations

In Syria, the World Food Program (WFP), the U.N.’s primary food distributor, has reduced its reach from six million beneficiaries to just one million due to funding constraints. “We are at this point taking from the hungry to feed the starving,” said Rania Dagash-Kamara, WFP’s assistant executive director for partnerships and resource mobilization.

The crisis is exacerbated by factors such as widespread conflict, political instability, and extreme weather, which drive food insecurity in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

Major Donor Nations Reduce Contributions

Germany, traditionally one of the largest U.N. humanitarian donors, reduced its funding by $500 million between 2023 and 2024 and is expected to cut another $1 billion in 2025 as part of fiscal tightening.

The United States, the largest contributor to humanitarian aid, faces potential policy shifts under President-elect Donald Trump, who sought to slash foreign aid during his previous term. His administration’s proposals, such as the controversial Project 2025, advocate for cutting programs in areas controlled by “malign actors” and increasing contributions from other donor nations.

Limited Contributions from Emerging Economic Powers

While the U.S., Germany, and the European Commission provided 58% of the $170 billion in U.N. humanitarian funding from 2020 to 2024, other major economies contributed significantly less.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, ranked 32nd among U.N. donors in 2023, contributing just $11.5 million. India, the fifth-largest economy, ranked 35th with $6.4 million in aid. Critics, including Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, have called on these nations to increase their contributions. “They are hosting Olympics and launching spaceships, yet the world’s starving children are being neglected,” Egeland said.

Challenges in Delivering Aid

Even when funding is secured, logistical challenges and donor-imposed restrictions hinder effective aid delivery. Many donor nations place conditions on how aid is used, dictating specific locations and agencies, and even mandating branding requirements for relief supplies.

In conflict zones like Ethiopia and Sudan, corruption and mismanagement have further complicated efforts. In Ethiopia, for example, massive amounts of food aid were diverted due to administrative lapses, undermining trust in the system.

Calls for Reform and New Funding Models

U.N. officials have emphasised the need for a more sustainable funding model. Former U.N. humanitarian relief chief Martin Griffiths suggested exploring alternative sources of funding, such as mandatory contributions from U.N. member states, similar to the system used for peacekeeping missions.

Despite efforts to diversify its donor base, the U.N. continues to rely on a small group of wealthy nations for the majority of its funding. “We can’t just rely on the same club of donors,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

As the crisis deepens, humanitarian agencies warn that without urgent action, millions of lives will remain in jeopardy, perpetuating cycles of hunger, displacement, and instability in some of the world’s most fragile regions.

