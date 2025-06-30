FAO Pushes Digital Agriculture Revolution in Zimbabwe’s Rural Communities

Spread the love

MASVINGO, Zimbabwe––The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is accelerating the transformation of Zimbabwe’s agrifood systems through digital innovation, hosting a major Digital Fair in Bikita district, Masvingo Province, under its Fostering Digital Villages Initiative (FDiVi).

The fair brought together farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, digital service providers, and other key stakeholders, creating a vibrant platform for real-time onboarding to digital agriculture solutions and knowledge exchange.

It forms part of FAO’s wider initiative aimed at driving rural transformation in Malawi, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe by integrating advanced digital technologies—including artificial intelligence—into agricultural systems.

“This project facilitates the delivery of innovative agricultural extension services to boost productivity, enhance market access, and promote inclusive rural development,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe. “It particularly supports youth and women by equipping them with tools for modern farming.”

The event in Bikita is part of an ongoing campaign to connect rural communities with digital solutions. The fair sparked significant interest among local farmers, who engaged with AI-powered advisory tools, mobile market platforms, and digital extension services.

“Rural innovation thrives when communities connect and interact with digital technology,” said Bernard Hadzirambwi, District Development Coordinator for Bikita. He commended the initiative and urged farmers to adopt new tools to enhance resilience and productivity.

Nobert Chiduza, District Agricultural Extension Officer, noted the enthusiasm of local farmers: “Digital technologies are not just tools—they are enablers of climate-smart agriculture and inclusive rural development. Our community is embracing them with remarkable speed.”

The FDiVi, one of FAO’s flagship programmes, is currently being implemented in Mhondoro-Ngezi and Bikita districts. The initiative is equipping local digital hubs with free internet access, computers, and digital literacy training, helping bridge the rural digital divide.

“I had no idea technology could change the way I farm,” said Sheunesu Njeke, a 26-year-old farmer who attended the fair. “Now I can plan better using AI tools and connect with buyers through my phone. It gives me confidence as a young farmer.”

Looking ahead, FAO plans to integrate Digital Fairs into annual district and ward-level agricultural shows. The initiative will continue supporting digital entrepreneurs breaking into rural markets, while helping farmers and other rural actors safely access and benefit from digital platforms.

