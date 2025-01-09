FAO and USAID Transform Livestock Farming in Zimbabwe with Dip Tank Renovations and Borehole Drilling

Spread the love

HARARE – Livestock farming in Zimbabwe is receiving a much-needed boost as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), embarks on a transformative project to rehabilitate critical farming infrastructure.

With funding from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the project is addressing long-standing challenges in six districts: Chirumhanzu, Shurugwi, Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Insiza, and Umzingwane. The initiative includes the rehabilitation of 40 dip tanks and the drilling of 20 boreholes, some of which will be solar-powered to ensure a sustainable water supply.

Revitalizing Communities

For many rural communities in Zimbabwe, cattle are the backbone of livelihoods, providing draught power, income, and a means to pay for education. However, aging infrastructure and water scarcity have left livestock vulnerable to tick-borne diseases such as theileriosis, commonly known as “January disease.”

“When our cattle started dying, we lost our draught power for farming. Families had nothing to sell, and many children had to drop out of school,” said Oppa Chinhamhora, a traditional leader in Shurugwi district.

Dip tanks in disrepair have been a significant contributor to the crisis. “In the past, we were failing to dip our cattle weekly due to the lack of water. This resulted in a lot of cattle dying from January disease,” explained Kudakwashe Mafuta, Secretary of the Mupangai Livestock Development Committee.

Infrastructure Upgrades Underway

The project focuses on repairing key components of the dip tanks, including races, superstructures, roofs, and collection pens. Missing features such as toilets, soak-away pits, and sheds are being installed to bring the facilities up to standard.

“Access to water has been the biggest challenge, leading to irregular dipping and devastating livestock losses. This support is a game-changer that will save countless animals and livelihoods,” said Loice Muza, a Veterinary Extension Supervisor.

Dr. Lindsay Muchetu, Shurugwi’s government veterinary officer, emphasized the broader impact of the project:

“The borehole being drilled here will not only serve the dip tank but also provide clean and safe drinking water for the community. This will make it much easier for farmers to regularly dip their cattle and prevent deadly tick-borne diseases.”

Empowering Women and Enhancing Resilience

The project is also creating opportunities for women, who often bear the burden of fetching water over long distances. Clara Sarema, a member of a dip tank committee, shared her optimism:

“The new water source will help me start a small garden to feed my family and sell extra crops. Women are also being employed during the construction, which is a big help.”

Solar-powered boreholes are expected to support irrigation, livestock, and household use, enhancing community resilience to climate change and food insecurity.

Sustainability and Community Engagement

To ensure the project’s long-term success, beneficiaries are being trained to establish revolving funds for dip tank rehabilitation and insurance schemes for borehole maintenance.

“Committees around dip tanks and borehole maintenance will be trained on governance issues and creation of revolving funds. Traditional leadership is also being sensitized to support these committees,” said FAO livestock specialist Fortune Kachidza.

Kachidza stressed the importance of capacitating local extension workers and strengthening Livestock Development Committees to maintain the infrastructure and ensure accountability.

A Brighter Future

As the project nears completion, communities are optimistic about the future of livestock farming in Zimbabwe.

“We’re so grateful to FAO and USAID for this life-changing assistance,” said Chinhamhora. “It’s going to make a huge difference for our community and our children’s future.”

The initiative represents a critical step towards restoring hope and revitalizing livelihoods for Zimbabwe’s rural farmers.

Distributed by APO Group.

