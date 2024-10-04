EU Announces USD$26m Funding for Zimbabwe’s Wildlife and Environmental Management

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The European Union (EU) delegation to Zimbabwe has announced a significant investment of USD $26 million to support the revamping of Zimbabwe’s wildlife and environmental management.

By Tina Musonza

This initiative is part of the EU’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable ecosystems, biodiversity conservation, and inclusive development.

The announcement was made yesterday during the launch of the EU’s Green Diplomacy Week in Harare. Speaking at the event, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann emphasized the EU’s dedication to funding projects that enhance wildlife and environmental management in Zimbabwe.

“The EU is set to launch the Biodiversity Enhancement for Resilience Building Initiative, under our 2023 Annual Action Plan. With a substantial budget of EUR 26 million, this initiative will focus on improving natural resource management and increasing the resilience of rural communities through diversified livelihoods and climate-smart agricultural practices,” said Ambassador von Kirchmann. He explained that this effort is part of the EU’s Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, which aligns with the EU’s Green Deal, and its Biodiversity and Farm to Fork strategies.

The ambassador also highlighted the EU’s broader regional commitments, including the NaturAfrica Initiative, which has a budget of EUR 70 million for Southern Africa. “NaturAfrica aims to address biodiversity loss while creating sustainable incomes and jobs for local populations through a landscape and ecosystem-based approach. Zimbabwe will benefit from this initiative as part of several Transfrontier Conservation Areas, promoting regional cooperation and security while mobilizing payments for ecosystem services,” von Kirchmann said.

The funds will be managed by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, with disbursements directed to areas in urgent need of wildlife and environmental management support, including the Lower Zambezi region. Von Kirchmann also urged other stakeholders to join in efforts to safeguard wildlife and the environment.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) CAMPFIRE manager, Mrs. Sharon Musakwa, praised the EU’s continued support. “As ZimParks, we are grateful for the EU’s commitment to sustaining wildlife and the environment. We aim to upgrade our technology to better equip our teams in combating illegal activities such as poaching. We have seen poachers becoming increasingly sophisticated, using drones and special footwear to avoid detection. These acts result in human-wildlife conflict, and it’s essential that we address them with modern solutions,” Musakwa said. She encouraged citizens to report any illegal activities threatening wildlife.

CIRAD’s Sustainable Wildlife Management (SWM) program in Binga, also funded by the EU, emphasized the role of communities in mitigating human-wildlife conflict. “Community members must take an active role in creating solutions to protect both people and animals. Through the SWM program, we teach communities to foster a positive relationship with wildlife, including endangered species. This helps maintain harmony between humans and animals,” said a SWM representative.

The EU’s renewed commitment to revamping Zimbabwe’s environmental sector is part of its broader Global Gateway EUWithYou campaign, which advocates for sustainable development through Green and Climate-Smart Agriculture (GCSA) and Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE). These initiatives reflect the EU’s mission to create a future where both people and nature thrive together, working collaboratively to preserve biodiversity and support resilient communities.