EU Ambassador Praises Pomona Waste-to-Energy Project in Harare

HARARE – The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Jobst von Kirchmann, has expressed admiration for the innovative efforts and progress made at the Pomona Waste Management and Waste-to-Energy Project in Harare.

The ambassador’s comments came during a site visit where he was briefed on the facility’s operations and its impact on the local environment and economy.

Taking to social media, Ambassador von Kirchmann lauded the initiative as a model of sustainable development, highlighting its potential to revolutionize waste management in Zimbabwe.

“Highly impressed by the great work being done at GeoPomonaZW,” he remarked, drawing attention to the project’s significance in addressing Harare’s long-standing waste disposal challenges.

The Pomona Waste Management Project, managed by Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd., focuses on converting solid waste into energy. This initiative is not only expected to mitigate environmental pollution but also to provide a reliable source of renewable energy for the city. Harare has long struggled with inadequate waste disposal systems, leading to pollution, health hazards, and urban decay. The project aims to turn these challenges into opportunities by employing modern technology to process waste sustainably.

The project has created numerous employment opportunities for locals, from engineers to waste collectors, and has also encouraged recycling initiatives. Geo Pomona has implemented community engagement programmes, educating residents on the importance of waste segregation and recycling.

The waste-to-energy facility is expected to generate electricity that will be fed into the national grid, easing Zimbabwe’s energy challenges. Experts estimate that the plant, once fully operational, will process over 1,000 tonnes of waste daily, significantly reducing landfill overflow.

The EU ambassador’s visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in fostering sustainable development. European Union officials have hinted at potential funding and technical support to enhance the project’s capabilities further.

“This is the kind of innovation that demonstrates Zimbabwe’s potential as a leader in green energy in the region,” said an EU official accompanying the ambassador.

Despite its achievements, the Pomona project faces challenges, including resistance from some stakeholders concerned about environmental impacts and governance issues. Critics have called for increased transparency in the project’s operations and contractual agreements with the City of Harare.

However, Geo Pomona remains committed to addressing these concerns, with a company spokesperson stating, “We are open to dialogue and are focused on delivering a project that benefits all residents of Harare and sets a standard for sustainable waste management.”

The Zimbabwean government has thrown its weight behind the project, with officials describing it as a game-changer for urban waste management. Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu recently called the project “a critical step towards a cleaner and more energy-secure Zimbabwe.”

As the project continues to draw local and international attention, the Pomona initiative stands as a beacon of hope for addressing Zimbabwe’s environmental and energy challenges through innovation and collaboration.

