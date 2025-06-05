Ethiopia bans use of plastic bags

Spread the love

Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives (the lower house of parliament) Wednesday approved a proclamation that bans the use of plastic bags.

The Dry Waste Management and Disposal Proclamation imposed fines ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 Birr on individuals found in possession of single-use plastic bags.

The proclamation further enforces stricter penalties on manufacturers, importers, marketers, retailers, and commercial stores of single-use plastic bags. Violators in these categories face fines between 50,000 and 200,000 Birr and imprisonment of up to five years.

Some of the MPs raised concern over the ambiguity of the proclamation which stipulated that those found in possession shall be punished.

Another council member expressed concern over the socioeconomic impact of the measure:

The proclamation stipulates that anyone found with plastic shall be fined two to five thousand Birr.

They asked how is this viewed in light of the current reality of life in Ethiopia and whether it won’t create pressure on the low-income segment of society since they might be more inclined to use it.

Responding to these criticisms, Awoke Amzaye (PhD), Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee for Water, Irrigation, Lowland Areas, and Environmental Development Affairs said plastic bags are more harmful to the country than the fine itself, as they do not decompose for up to a hundred years.

”From this perspective, even if the fine were twenty or thirty thousand Birr, it would be to save the country” he said.

A nationwide public awareness campaign will be launched on Thursday to inform citizens about the details of the new regulation and its rationale from an environmental perspective, it is learned.

It was also clarified during the session that the proclamation does not include plastic shoes, water containers, or thick plastic items.

