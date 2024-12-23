Strong Earthquake Strikes Near Kariba, Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe – A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck 17 km southeast of Kariba in Mashonaland West Province early Monday, December 23, 2024, at 5:39 a.m. local time. The quake, confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), occurred at a depth of 10 km and caused moderate shaking in the vicinity of the epicenter.

Residents in Kariba, a town of approximately 28,000 people, reported noticeable ground vibrations, with some describing the experience as rattling and wave-like movements. The Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale classified the shaking near Kariba as “moderate,” while nearby towns, including Siavonga in Zambia and Karoi in Zimbabwe, experienced “light” or “weak” tremors.

In Harare, located 265 km southeast of the epicenter, one resident reported feeling “very weak” shaking, though the majority of the capital city’s population remained unaffected.

The earthquake’s energy release was estimated at 1.4 x 10¹² joules, roughly equivalent to 338 tons of TNT. Despite its moderate intensity, no significant damage or injuries have been reported so far. However, seismologists continue to monitor the region for aftershocks, a common occurrence following earthquakes of this magnitude.

This incident serves as a reminder of the seismic activity in the region surrounding Lake Kariba, one of the largest man-made lakes in the world. Local authorities and residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in the event of further seismic activity.

If you felt this earthquake, you can report your experience on global seismic activity platforms to help researchers refine their analysis of its impact.

For more updates and information, visit earthquake tracking websites or contact local authorities.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...