Cyclone Chido weakens, to reach Zimbabwe Tuesday

Tropical Cyclone Chido, which is set to hit Zimbabwe this Tuesday, has weakened after it made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday, the Metrological Services Department has reported.

In a brief by Tapiwa Masawi of the Metrological Services Department, the Cyclone had more strength when it was in the ocean, but weakened when it made landfall over Mozambique early Sunday morning.

“Due to its interaction with the land and the terrain… by this morning it had further weakened. It was over the southern parts of Malawi and we are expecting it to reach Zimbabwe from Nyamapanda border post tomorrow, Tuesday 17 December 2024, where it will move from Nyamapanda Border Post to Murehwa and also some parts of Mashonaland Central that is Bindura, Shamva, Mazowe and also Harare Metropolitan Provinces that are expected to be affected by this system. We are expecting less destruction since the system has weakened,” said Masawi.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has activated its natural disaster risk management and emergency response systems in anticipation of the predicted cyclone, or its effects.

Source: ZBC

