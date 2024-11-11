Cotton Farmers Receive Top-Up Payments for High-Grade Deliveries as New Season Begins

Spread the love

Harare — Cotton farmers in Zimbabwe are receiving additional payments for high-grade cotton delivered last season, as the industry ramps up input distribution ahead of the new planting season.

With cotton production at a record low of 13,000 tonnes last season due to El Niño-induced drought, hopes are high for a resurgence under the anticipated La Niña weather pattern, which is expected to bring better rainfall.

The Cotton Ginners Association (CGA), representing private merchants responsible for approximately 25% of the country’s cotton production, confirmed that top-up payments are being issued for cotton graded as A, B, and C. Farmers initially received payments for the lowest grade (D), with further top-ups based on the quality of their crop. The minimum seed cotton prices for the 2024 marketing season ranged from US43c per kilogram for grade A to US32c per kilogram for grade D.

“We are pleased with the progress made in input distribution,” the CGA said in a statement. “We have already provided a portion of the inputs to farmers and are well-prepared for the season. This, coupled with the top-ups for grade differentials, demonstrates our commitment to supporting farmers.”

Cotton is a crucial agricultural export commodity in Zimbabwe, with significant benefits for the textile, stockfeed, and edible oil industries. At its peak, the country produced 351,000 tonnes of cotton in the 2010/11 season. For many rural families in low-rainfall regions, cotton offers a resilient livelihood source, with the crop capable of thriving in arid conditions. The Government’s Presidential Inputs Scheme currently supports about 85% of cotton production, although there have been concerns regarding possible misuse of the scheme by both farmers and the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, which administers it.

Calls for Accountability and Fair Pricing

As input distribution continues, discussions are underway regarding producer prices for the 2025 season. Farmers are proposing a minimum price of US34c per kilogram, though industry stakeholders urge a balanced approach to avoid the delays in payment that have frustrated farmers in recent years. Officials argue that unsustainable pricing has left merchants struggling to pay farmers, leading to delays that have, in turn, discouraged some from continuing cotton production.

“Farmers have endured frustrations over payments for a long time,” said an official from a private cotton company. “They are promised a good price, but that money is never paid. Farmers need a system where they are told a price that is eventually paid, rather than a price that goes unpaid. This issue is one of the biggest factors driving farmers away from production.”

Farmers themselves have voiced their frustrations, calling for a pricing mechanism that ensures fair and timely compensation. Ms. Jenifar Marongwe, a farmer from Sanyati, expressed her disappointment with the delays and uncertainty surrounding payments. “We work tirelessly all season, only to face the anxiety of not knowing when or if we will receive fair compensation for our hard work,” said Marongwe. “If this continues, it will be difficult to sustain our livelihoods and the future of farming in this region.”

Decline in Production Attributed to Low Farmer Participation

While drought has been cited as the primary reason for this year’s low cotton output, some industry experts argue that low farmer participation also played a significant role. Although many farmers receive free inputs through the government-sponsored programme, some diverted these resources to other crops like maize, which they saw as more reliable.

“Our argument is based on the fact that crops like tobacco, which require less water, performed better than cotton, which is more drought-resistant,” said Albert Ngorora, an agronomist with a local non-governmental organisation focused on sustainable agriculture.

As the cotton industry prepares for the new season, stakeholders are hopeful that improved rainfall, fair pricing, and accountability in input distribution will help revitalize production and sustain the livelihoods of farmers across Zimbabwe.

