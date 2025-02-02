Cottco expects bumper harvest during 2024/25 season

Spread the love

COTTON Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) is anticipating a positive outlook for this farming season, with hopes pinned on the continuation of rainfall.

The optimism is despite that fact that most farmers planted late into the season.

Zimbabwe recorded a subdued harvest last season due to low rainfall caused by the El Nino phenomenon.

However, this year the sector is expected to bounce back, as the country is experiencing a better rainfall season.

COTTCO chief executive officer, Rocky Mutenha said should the rains persist into February-March, the outlook for the crop will improve.

“Admittedly, the crop stages indicate a very late crop. The bulk of the crop has not yet reached the productive phase and it is critical that rains continue into the month of February and March,” Mutenha said.

“What is obtaining on the ground is that 12% has just emerged because farmers planted late, 31% is between two to four pair leaves 32% is between four to six pair leaves and 18% is squaring and 7 % is at flowering to ball stages.

“Generally, the plants are looking good. If it continues to rain into February and March, we should expect a good harvest. The first crop assessment is underway to assessment is underway,” he added.

Over 200,000 hectares have been put under cotton this season due to the seamless distribution of inputs.

A farmer classification system introduced last year, was used to distribute inputs. Farmers were grouped into three classes based on their history in farming, hectarage, and loyalty to COTTCO.

Mutenha also said COTTCO had settled part of the money owed to farmers from last season, with the remaining amount in local currency to be paid before the start of this year’s marketing season.

“For the 2023 – 2024 marketing season, COTCCO managed to pay 100% of the US$ component which is 75% an amount US$400 000 payable in ZiG and representing 25% is what is outstanding. Our aim is to clear it before the marketing season commences,” he said.

