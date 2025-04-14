Chinese investors eye Zim’s avocado and macadamia sector

Spread the love

EIGHT Chinese companies are exploring investment opportunities in avocado and macadamia production and processing, following engagements between the Second Republic and China.

As a follow-up to engagements on the sidelines of last year’s Forum on China–Africa Cooperation, Chinese buyers are exploring investments in the production and value-addition of avocados and macadamia nuts, which are in high demand in China.

“In China, there is a high consumption rate of macadamia nuts and working together with ZimTrade, we have the potential to increase exports from Zimbabwe into China. There are so many buyers interested in macadamia, but we need to have huge quantities as China is a big market. There are big buyers in China not only for nuts but for fruits and other cultural crops. We can also work together for you to access equipment and machinery from China to embark on value addition,” Guangxi Asia-Europe and Africa Joint Trade and Investment Promotion Association’s Executive President Mrs Linda Zhaofeng stated.

Director Operations of Zimbabwe’s trade promotional body, ZimTrade, Mr Similo Nkala, who accompanied the eight Chinese investors to Chipinge recently, says the visit speaks to the impact of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s engagements at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where a protocol on avocados was signed.

“This engagement is a follow-up to our participation at FOCAC in 2024 where President Mnangagwa was the head of delegation where the protocol on avocados was signed in China. We have invited eight buyers from China to come and have an engagement with avocado and macadamia farmers here,” he said

This is aimed at increasing our exports with China which is our 3rd largest trading partner. In our drive to reach the 14 billion target in terms of exports by 2030, this visit by the Chinese delegation will go a long way in making sure we increase our export receipts.”

Zimbabwe and China enjoy cordial relations, with the Asian country having supported Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle.

