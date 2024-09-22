Chegutu set to reclaim yesteryear citrus glory

Spread the love

CHEGUTU district looks set to reclaim its yesterday citrus glory amid indications that Government’s Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan (HRGP) and joint venture (JV) arrangements are targeting to establish 1 200 hectares by 2030.

Speaking recently on the current state of the joint venture arrangement between investor, (Sable Park Estates), Dodhill and AI and A2 farmers, Sable Park Estates managing director Mr Sean Eastwood said their 2030 target was to cover 1 200 hectares with citrus trees.

“We have invested US$15 million to date and our plan over the next five years is to plant 200 hectares each year until we reach 1 200.

“Currently we have 140 hectares at the Colonel hub and by Christmas the Sable hub we will have 165 hectares,” he said.

Highlighting future plans, Mr Eastwood said: “We will build a new dam and rehabilitate some existing dams. We are looking for pension funds (patient capital) to assist with orchard expansions. In 2026 we will set up a juicing plant and build a new pack house for an additional 600 hectares in 2027.”

To support the citrus hub, the investor secured a 25-year-old critical water agreement with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) in 2018 for up to 4 000 mega litres of water from surrounding dams to secure irrigation for up to 5 800ha.

Mr Eastwood said they had access to markets and were working closely with leading exporter, Lona Fresh and all their pack houses were certified for global good agriculture practices (Global GAP).

“We have AI and A2 farmers ready to join our project and have a working model based on profits and flow of money. We have offered five percent of future exports to Government’s responsibilities,” he added.

Dodhill general manager, Mr Garry Breitenstein spoke about their business model saying his organisation was the only accredited nursery in Zimbabwe under Citrus Research International (CRI) and citrus improvement scheme and would provide technical and management expertise to get the scheme up and running.

“The joint venture arrangement with Sables to create a hub and spoke model, which entails planting citrus orchards on A1 and A2 farmers, is an inclusive one that brings in investors and citrus nursery experts to fund the operations.

“The world citrus market has bounced back after a two-year depression. This coupled with the opening of the Far East market needs strong investment. The citrus juice market is currently at its highest price level ever and the nation needs to take advantage of this,” he said.

Sable inclusive business model lawyer, Mr Rangu Nyamurundira concurred saying the unique citrus investment in Chegutu was being driven by key stakeholders who agreed on commercial terms for this investment.

“These commercial terms have been outlined within the joint venture agreements approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Government has agreed to give 99-year leases to the participating farmers.

“The management aspect has been exclusively left to the local investor who has expertise and knowhow in citrus. What is being established is a biological asset, which is an investment grade tool,” he commented.

The estimated national commercial citrus production currently stands around 3 200 hectares, a figure far below the country’s potential.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) show that the volume of citrus exports rose 39 percent from 59 million kilogrammes in 2020 to 82 million kilogrammes in 2022, before dropping to 65 million last year.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...