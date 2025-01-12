Bindura hailstorm leaves 14 families homeless

Spread the love

14 families were left homeless following a hailstorm that hit Bindura district in Mashonaland Central province.

The hailstorm which affected the province left fourteen families stranded forcing provincial leadership to visit the area to assess the damage.

The delegation led by Mashonaland central provincial affairs and devolution Honourable Christopher Magomo visited the area to assess the damage and come up with strategies of assisting the hailstorm victims.

Assistant District Development Coordinator for Bindura, Ms Lydia Hlabati said, “Currently as Civil Protection at Bindura compiled statistics of damages and losses incurred in the storm disaster and notified all the relevant authorities up to National level.”

“When such violent storms arise people need to put heads together helping one another to mitigate the gravity of the disaster. We thank the quick response by the Provincial Civic Protection Unit and other stakeholders by chipping in with some food stuff,” Bindura South Constituency’s legislator Honourable Remigio Matangira said.

The Avondour Farm community are in dire need of assistance and with incessant rains government urges communities to be on the look out.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...