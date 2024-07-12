Beneficiaries Of Zimbabwe’s Land Reform Programme Abandon Farms, Some Turned Into Gold Panning Fields

Spread the love

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has announced a new vetting process for individuals allocated state land for farming.

This decision follows reports that some previous beneficiaries of the land reform program have been underutilizing or even abandoning their allocated farms.

Reports have also indicated that some beneficiaries have been illegally leasing out their allocated farms, despite not holding formal titles or ownership rights to the land. Currently, 270,000 Zimbabweans within the country, along with 10,000 in the diaspora, are on the waiting list to be allocated land, according to The Herald.

Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, explained the necessity of this vetting process due to the unproductiveness of some past land reform beneficiaries. “The objective of this vetting and verification exercise is to ensure that deserving and capable individuals are allocated land,” Jiri stated.

Those on the waiting list will be considered for abandoned or underutilized farms. The ministry is also encouraging the establishment of joint farming ventures to enhance productivity. “These joint venture facilities are practical solutions that we are exploring to enhance partnerships in farming businesses that guarantee productivity,” Jiri added.

Jiri acknowledged the large number of people on the waiting list and urged those seeking land to register and join the list, emphasizing their right to do so. He also encouraged potential land seekers to engage in joint ventures and partnerships to venture into agriculture. “So far, no land is available, so we urge land seekers to engage in joint ventures and partnerships to allow more people to venture into agriculture,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s Fast Track Land Reform Programme (FTLRP), launched in 2000, aimed to address the racially skewed distribution of land that had persisted since the country’s independence in 1980. The program sought to acquire at least 5 million hectares of land for redistribution to benefit poor and middle-income black Zimbabweans who had previously been landless. This was seen as a critical step in correcting the imbalances of colonial-era land ownership patterns.

However, the implementation of the FTLRP faced significant challenges. The process was marred by incidents of violence and a weakening of the country’s overall agricultural infrastructure and productivity. Despite its ambitious goals, the FTLRP did not deliver the intended outcomes, instead contributing to Zimbabwe’s deteriorating social and economic conditions in the years that followed.

The introduction of the vetting process aims to rectify these issues by ensuring that state land is allocated to individuals who can effectively utilize it, thereby boosting agricultural productivity and contributing to the country’s economic recovery.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...