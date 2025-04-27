Belarusian producer to increase agricultural equipment supplies to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

MINSK,- The Belarusian agricultural machinery producer Bobruiskagromash will increase the supplies of its equipment to Zimbabwe, the company told BelTA following the discussions at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2025, currently running in Bulawayo, the Republic of Zimbabwe.

At the exhibition, the Made in Belarus collective stand was set up to promote Belarusian manufacturers to African countries. Bobruiskagromash also took part in the Belarusian stand with the support of the Belarusian dealer AFTRADE DMCC. During the exhibition, a representative of the company held several meetings with members of the banking sector and potential partners. The Made in Belarus stand attracted numerous visitors, including high-ranking officials.

Agriculture is one of the key industries of Zimbabwe’s economy, with most producers being small-scale farms. For many of them, modernization of their agricultural machinery fleet is a pressing issue. Bobruiskagromash is willing to supply both towed and mounted equipment, primarily soil cultivation machinery and forage harvesting vehicles.

Zimbabwean partners also expressed interest in acquiring liquid organic fertilizer application machines of the MZT series. Several projects to supply agricultural equipment to the African region are currently in the pipeline. Their implementation is set to begin in the second half of 2025.

The Bobruiskagromash equipment, such as heavy disk harrows and firefighting machinery, is already operating in Zimbabwe’s fields.

Source: Belta

