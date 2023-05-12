Belarus, Zimbabwe to discuss joint milk powder processing companies

MINSK, (BelTA) – Plans are in place to discuss the setting up of joint milk powder processing companies with Zimbabwe, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats told the media on 12 May, BelTA has learned.

“As a result of the agreement between the presidents of our countries Zimbabwe and Belarus will work closely on economically profitable joint projects for the development of certain areas. Today we are going to discuss with the Zimbabwean delegation the organization of supplies of Belarusian food and joint ventures for processing milk powder into whole milk products. We will also discuss beef and poultry processing,” Leonid Zayats said.

A working group from Zimbabwe has already visited a number of advanced Belarusian enterprises, including meat packing plants and Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky, Leonid Zayats said. According to the deputy prime minister, Zimbabwean representatives liked the Belarusian products and processing technology, so they would like to see our products in their market.

“There is a list of companies that are ready to cooperate with Zimbabwe, so we need to solve all the issues of cooperation as soon as possible. I would like to point out that we all need a reliable partnership. Among other things, we are going to discuss cooperation with our institutions of higher education on personnel training. After all, in order to organize the production of a large volume of products we need qualified specialists who could handle technology and equipment. Our main task is to develop a high-quality natural product, which will occupy the shelves of African stores,” the deputy prime minister said.

The Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry is hosting talks with a Zimbabwean delegation headed by Deputy Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement of Zimbabwe Vangelis Haritatos. The meeting is attended by Belarus’ leading meat and dairy producers. In addition, an exhibition of food products for the foreign delegation was organized at the ministry.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...