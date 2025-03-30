Animal Gene Bank provides solutions for livestock farmers

Spread the love

THE country’s largest semen processing and cryopreservation centre at the Matopos Research Institute in Matabeleland South Province continues to provide solutions for livestock farmers as it drives sustainable development in local communities.

Officially commissioned in October last year, the Animal Gene Bank was established to boost livestock production in the country and across the Southern African region. It was set up as a collaborative effort by the Government in partnership with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

To date, the state-of-the-art gene bank equipment valued at over $400 000 is playing a leading role in generating and sustaining quality breeds for bulls, thereby ensuring increased productivity.

In an interview, Matopos Research Institute cattle production section research officer, Mr Bruce Tavirimirwa said they have preserved over 700 semen straws.

“We have tapped, processed and preserved 744 semen straws from Afrikander bulls from Matopos Research Institute. We have also performed semen viability tests for five bulls from a local farmer, processed the semen, returned some to the farmer and retained some for further distribution to other farmers,” he said.

He said they have performed eight frozen imported semen quality checks for two farmers to evaluate how the semen sample withstands the freezing and thawing process.

Mr Tavirimirwa said this was an important step because the freezing and thawing process can result in a slight decline in sperm quality and sperm motility.

In terms of engaging farmers, he said: “We have conducted an outreach programme to raise awareness on services offered by the Animal Gene Bank laboratory in three districts so far, namely Mangwe, Matobo and Beitbridge. We are looking forward to engaging farmers in different parts of the country.”

Mr Tavirimirwa said they have also completed a research study on determining how the frequency of tapping semen affects semen quality.

He said monthly semen samples were collected, as well as information regarding duration of abstinence, febrile episodes, and ejaculatory frequency.

The institute’s laboratory research officer, Mrs Theresa Rukuni said they were specialising in both indigenous and exotic breeds.

“The purpose of the laboratory animal gene bank is to process semen from different bulls. We have processed semen from both indigenous and exotic breeds.

“The indigenous breeds are the ones that adapt to the local environment, and for these we have the Nguni, Tuli and Afrikander breeds that are already registered with the Zimbabwe Herd Book (ZHB), while for the exotic breed, we have the Brahman,” she said.

Mrs Rukuni revealed that they also offer bull soundness tests for farmers, and for those who have different breeds of bulls and need semen to be tapped, they provide that service.

The developments at the Animal Gene Bank complement the Government’s artificial insemination programme that will significantly help boost food security and improve the economic situation of many communal households when it achieves its intended goal of boosting beef and milk production.

During the commissioning, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka stated that the centre marked a significant milestone in the Government’s efforts to transform the agriculture sector, given growing food security challenges that were being exacerbated by climate change.

“Agriculture continues to occupy a dominant role in the recovery of our economy and has previously contributed up to 20 percent of the country’s GDP, 33 percent to formal employment, 65 percent of raw materials requirement to agro-industries and accounts for the livelihoods of 67 percent of the population which lives in rural areas as smallholder farmers.

“As such, agriculture is the most direct pathway out of poverty and a pre-condition for economic transformation in pursuit of Vision 2030. This cryopreservation centre at Matopos is one of the five innovation platforms established under the GCF project that is co-financed by the Government of Zimbabwe. This initiative resonates with the Government’s commitment to ensuring food security, promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering our farming communities,” he said. – Heraldonline

