99pc maize planting target achieved

ZIMBABWE has achieved 99 percent of its maize planting target for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season, with 1 790 917 hectares (ha) planted out of the targeted 1,8 million ha.

The condition of planted crops is also reported to be generally good across the country.

The first round of the Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment report, to be presented to Cabinet soon, is expected to confirm the positive outlook. Data compiled by the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) last week revealed that this year’s planted maize crop surpassed last season’s 1 209 747ha, with several provinces exceeding their targets. Mashonaland West province has the highest hectarage, with 360 276ha planted, above its goal of 360 000ha.

Manicaland surpassed its 265 000ha target with 273 031ha planted; while Mashonaland East achieved 101 percent of its 240 000ha target, planting 242 470ha.

Also, Matabeleland North province exceeded its 110 000ha target with 111 670ha.

In Masvingo, 194 160ha of maize were planted, while Mashonaland Central has 230 761ha.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said: “The majority of crops are faring well, with 65 percent of the maize crop now at the early reproductive stage and in good condition. This positive outlook comes as farmers across the provinces work diligently to manage their fields and address the challenges . . . 15 percent of the maize planted by the end of November 2024 has progressed to the soft dough to hard dough stages, showcasing the potential of fruitful harvest. Twenty percent of the maize crop planted later remains in the medium to late vegetative stages, necessitating urgent top-dressing fertiliser to minimise nutrient leaching and enhance crop yields.”

Farmers are increasingly embracing traditional grains like sorghum, pearl millet and rapoko, with significant progress made in planting these drought-tolerant crops, further enhancing the nation’s food security.

“This increased focus on traditional grains, known for their resilience in drier conditions, demonstrates a proactive approach by farmers to ensure food security in the face of evolving climate patterns,” said ARDAS acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati.

According to the latest report, 408 615ha of sorghum have been planted nationwide (98 percent of the target), along with 167 113ha of pearl millet (61 percent) and 27 072ha of rapoko (78 percent). Soyabean planting has reached 40 103ha (52 percent), cotton — 122 493ha (45 percent), groundnuts — 221 118ha (57 percent) and sunflower — 39 428ha (25 percent).

Tobacco production continues to show robust growth, with 132 851ha planted, exceeding last year’s 114 980ha. Farmers also planted crops such as potatoes and sweet potatoes.

While most parts of the country are receiving good rains, agricultural experts are urging farmers to remain vigilant and adopt sustainable practices.

“It is crucial that we employ water conservation practices. Water harvesting is key during these climate-changing times,” said Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority board chairperson Mr Ivan Craig emphasised the importance of investing in various water harvesting methods, including “gutters, contour ridging and bolster ridging, as well as mulching and minimum tillage”. – Sunday Mail

