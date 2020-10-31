Zimbabwe Wheat harvest delivery increase

Wheat harvesting is nearing completion in Mashonaland Central province with 8 thousand hectares harvested, while the Grain Marketing Board is working flat out to ensure smooth deliveries.

11 thousand hectares were planted and over 8 thousand have been harvested so far.

At the Grain Marketing Board Concession depot, working hours have been extended to 12-hour shifts to ensure smooth deliveries.

Wheat transporters who spoke to the State media, however, spoke on the need to expedite the harvesting process.

“I’ve brought in this delivery from Barton farm in Bindura. Progress is there but back at the farm we have to queue for long as there are a few harvesters compared to lorries,” said Tineyi Ali.

“I have come from Playday Farm in Mazowe. We are still harvesting but there is pressure due to the slow pace of harvesting as harvesters are few and we are experiencing breakdowns,” lamented Robson Bokosha.

GMB Concession has so far taken in 18 000 metric tonnes of wheat deliveries as farmers rush to beat the summer rains.

Zimbabwe is expecting to harvest 220 thousand metric tonnes of wheat which is more than double last year’s output. – ZBC