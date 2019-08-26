Zimbabwe has started focusing on the implementation of smart agriculture technologies to increase production of commodities after becoming a member of the Smart-Africa Alliance earlier this month.

Zimbabwe which was given the responsibility of the smart agriculture cluster within the Smart Africa Alliance is therefore focusing on the use of ICTs in farming to increase project activity by taking care of the environment.

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has therefore tasked the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) with the role of ensuring the availability of technologies for farming businesses at affordable costs.

POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Machengete confirmed to the ZBC News that the focus is now on how Zimbabwe can derive maximum benefits on agriculture by adapting to clean farming systems and technologies.

“Indeed the thrust is now on us to ensure that we also play a vital role in as far as smart agriculture business unit is concerned. We also need to take into account the need to focus on latest technological systems,” said Dr Machengete

The 26 member Smart Africa Alliance is a bold and innovative commitment from the African Heads of State and Government to accelerate sustainable socio economic development thereby providing a platform for the continent to move into knowledge based economies through access to cheap broadband and use of ICTs. – ZBC