Wheat deliveries up

Wheat production has surpassed last year’s output by 30 percent as the second republic’s Agricultural Recovery and Growth Plan continues to bear fruit.

Latest statistics by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) reveal that more than 197 thousand metric tonnes of wheat have been delivered, with more expected.

Zimbabwe Farmer’s Union Secretary General, Mr Paul Zakaria attributed the upward trend in wheat production and other strategic crops to the coordination of relevant stakeholders through the Agricultural Recovery and Growth Plan.

“The way agriculture business is coordinated is the way to go. The increase in wheat output is demonstration that the agricultural recovery plan is pay dividends, notes Zakaria, “he said.

This year’s output indicates a 30 percent increase from 157 thousand metric tonnes received last year.

Government has targeted 300 thousand metric tonnes of wheat this season, in a move set to ensure sustainable wheat security and reduce the import bill. – ZBC

