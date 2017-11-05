Sugarcane farmers’ executive kicked out of office

CHIREDZI – The 14-member executive of the Commercial Sugarcane Farmers’ Association of Zimbabwe (CSFAZ) has been kicked out of office by the High Court for overstaying after its term had expired.

The High Court ruling was made last week after one of the members of the Association, Admore Hwarare approached the Court seeking an order for the dissolution of the executive.

According to the application made by Hwarare and three others namely; Tungamirai Rukatya, Daniel Tsingo and Clever Bandama , the three-year term ended on October 18, 2017 but the executive continued with business as usual without going to congress or adhering to the requirements of the constitution.

The booted executive was led by the chairman Tawanda Mafurutu and Roy Bhila the secretary general.

The High Court interdicted the 14 respondents from holding any meetings purporting to be the executive of the association. They were also interdicted from making bank transactions and were ordered to stop interfering with the organisation of the association’s elections which are due on November 24, 2017.

They were also ordered to stop using the association’s boardroom for meetings and the organisation’s vehicles.