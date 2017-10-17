Record temperatures expected in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Record high temperatures are expected in parts of Zimbabwe today and tomorrow, prompting safety warnings.

The heat wave, brought on by a high-pressure system, was expected to raise Tuesday’s high temperature to a record 43 degree celsius, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said.

“The MSD wishes to advise the public of very hot weather to be expected on Tuesday, October 17, 2017,” reads the statement.

“These near record-breaking high temperatures will be experienced throughout the whole country, with the low lying areas such as Zambezi and Limpopo valleys forecast to go as high as 43 degrees Celsius.

“On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, Matabeleland North, all Mashonald provinces, north of the Midlands and Harare provinces should continue experiencing this hot weather

“Matabeleland South and south of the Midlands, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces should expect a decline in day time temperatures due to cloud cover anticipated to infiltrate the country from South Africa. The department strongly advises against extended exposure to direct sunlight. As the usual health related protection measures should be maximised.” – Daily News