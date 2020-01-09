Met Department warns of flash flooding

People should be cautious during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall as localised flash flooding remains possible, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said yesterday.

In an interview, MSD meteorologist Ms Charity Denhere said while the lighter rains falling this week had produced no floods, the recent heat made hail, lightning and flash flooding probable going forward.

Ms Denhere said isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday saw Victoria Falls receiving 30mm of rain, whilst Mhondoro received 25mm, Karoi and Kariba 15mm and the rest of the country 10mm or less.

Rain forecast for tomorrow should see Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and southern areas of Midlands having heavier storms and drains may fail to cope in urban or built-up settings, while visibility may be compromised, especially for drivers, during heavy downpours.

She said insecure home roofs, schools and shopping centres could be blown off by strong winds, while asbestos roofing could be perforated by hailstones in some instances, potentially endangering occupants.

“The department will continue monitoring the conditions and update the public accordingly,” said Ms Denhere.

“The public is also being requested to provide feedback or information on disasters.”