Maize deliveries near 300 000 tonnes

Close to 300 000 tonnes of maize have been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) during the current marketing season, as farmers continue sell their crop after a highly successful 2020/2021 cropping season.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “The nation is informed that a total of 296 443 mt (metric tonnes) of maize, an increase of 306 percent; 29 205 mt of traditional grains, an increase of 1184 percent; and 10 198 mt of soya beans, an increase of 866 percent have been delivered to date to the Grain Marketing Board. The increase is a marked improvement from 2020 deliveries.”

More than 170 million kgs of the tobacco valued over US$468 million have also gone under the hammer.