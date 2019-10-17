Land audit hits snag…as bigwigs remain in control of multiple farms

THE national land audit seems to have a hit a snag with bigwigs still technically owning multiple farms, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Zim Morning Post understands that some bigwigs circumvented the loopholes in the audit methodology and are still in control of multiple farms using proxies.

“The bigwigs pulled a fast one on the government and rushed to change ownership into names of trusted relatives with different surnames, while some used companies with figurehead directorship and listed the companies as owners, so well we can safely say the audit was a major flop,” revealed our source.

Zimbabwe Land Commission deployed teams of 60 enumerators in all eight farming provinces for the comprehensive agricultural land audit .

The exercise was being carried out simultaneously in all eight provinces

It was meant to identify land utilisation patterns and optimal farming activities which influence appropriate policies for increased agricultural productivity, poverty alleviation and sustainable utilisation of agricultural land.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s expose on multiple farm ownership among ZANU PF bigwigs sent them in panic mode prompting them to devise a devious plan to ‘defeat’ the system.

Mnangagwa recently revealed the issue of multiple farm ownership during a radio interview with a local radio station when he made indications to the effect that former First Lady Grace Mugabe owns 16 farms.

“The audit is still on-going and results will be made public, the briefing I have received is that only two provinces are left to complete the process.

“The main issue we have identified is the issue of multiple farm ownership especially among people in higher offices,” Mnangagwa said then.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF youth league has vowed to make its investigations and sniff out the culprits who continue to own multiple farms.

Source: Zimmorning Post