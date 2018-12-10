Heavy rains, strong winds destroy houses, clinic and school

Heavy rains and strong winds on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Karoi where four families were left homeless.

At least 121 houses suffered some form of damage while a school and a local clinic had their roofs blown away. Karoi Town Council Councillor Abel Matsika told The Herald that Government had since offered shelter to the affected families.

“26 houses were damaged in Chikangwe suburb ward 3 while in Chiedza ward 9, 95 houses were affected. The severest damage was experienced in Chikangwe where four families were left without shelter and had their property wrecked by the rains,

“Chikangwe High School’s girls dormitory had its roof blown away and Chikangwe clinic also had the roof of its maternity wing blown away. Records for those under treatment, including those on anti-retroviral,were destroyed,” he said.