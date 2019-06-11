Government approves maize producer price

Cabinet has approved the establishment of four gold centres, a GMB maize producer price of US$242 and the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP).

The developments were confirmed at this Tuesday’s post-cabinet briefing in Harare.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa read out the cabinet decision matrix in the presence of other ministers.

She said the gold centres will be established in Silobela (Midlands Province), Mt Darwin and Shamva (Mashonaland Central Province), and Penhalonga (Manicaland Province), adding that Fidelity Printers and Refiners will provide the initial capital for the centres and capacitate miners supplying the centres.

The Minister also spoke about the new maize producer prize as well as the approval of ZNIDP.

“Cabinet approved that the GMB maize producer price of US$242 per metric tonne payable to farmers in RTGS dollars based on the prevailing foreign currency interbank market rate of $US1:RTGS5.5.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP) 2019-2023. The policy aims to attain the following: a manufacturing sector annual growth rate of at least 2% per annum, a 30% contribution to the national gross domestic savings, a manufacturing value added growth of 16% per annum, a merchandise export growth rate of 10% per annum, and increased employment in the manufacturing sector to 20% by 2022,” she said.

In his weekly update on Cyclone Idai, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo said the government and the United Nations have come up with modalities to coordinate various agencies providing humanitarian assistance to the cyclone affected areas.