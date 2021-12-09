GMB pays farmers over Zwl$47 billion

Over 47 billion Zimbabwe dollars has been paid for grain and wheat delivered this year, in a move attributed to commitment by government to reward farmers and ensure food security.

Government’s commitment towards ensuring timeous payment of delivered grain has seen the Grain Marketing Board paying 47 billion Zimbabwean dollars to farmers.

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Chief Executive Officer, Rockie Mutenha attributed the smooth and efficient payment of farmers to the second republic’s commitment to empower farmers.

“Credit goes to the government for mobilising such huge amounts to pay farmers. Over the previous years we used to run battles with farmers as we failed to pay them on time. The second republic has brought smiles to farmers and as we speak deliveries have been impressive for all grains maize, wheat and other traditional grains,” said Mutenha.

Meanwhile, maize deliveries to the GMB have gone past 986 000 metric tonnes.

Total grain deliveries, inclusive of wheat and traditional grains, have reached 1,3 million metric tonnes. – ZBC

