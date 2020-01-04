‘Dry spell to persist in Zimbabwe’ – Met department

THE Meteorological Services Department says the dry spell which is being experienced countrywide will continue with some areas experiencing erratic rainfall.

In an interview with the State media, Metrological Service Department Deputy Director Weather Forecasting, Mrs Linia Gopo confirmed that the dry and hot temperatures prevailing in most parts of the country will continue.

“Where we are now as the season progresses the southern part has been dry. From today we are not expecting much rainfall in the coming week but as from the 10th of this month that’s when we are expecting a slight improvement in terms of rainfall but it’s not normal,” she said. She also urged farmers to engage in drought mitigation initiatives such as venturing into small grains which are drought resistant and making use of irrigation.

“Those who have access to irrigation we encourage them to supplement their crops. To those without facilities can opt for short-season varieties or small grains that does not need a lot of rains,” added Mrs Gopo.

Erratic rainfall and high temperatures being experienced countrywide have resulted in crops wilting, with farmers in some areas already counting their losses. Zimbabwe was forecast to receive normal rains with a bias towards below normal throughout the 2019/20 season.

The seasonal rainfall forecast from October to December 2019 in Harare, much of Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland, most parts of Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Northeastern part of Midlands was forecast to be “normal and biased to above normal rains”.

Masvingo, southern parts of Manicaland and Matabeleland South was forecast to expect normal to below normal rainfall. From January to March 2020 all areas were highlighted to expect normal rainfall to below normal.