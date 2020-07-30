Belarusian tractor factory MTZ resumes deliveries to Zimbabwe

MINSK, (BelTA) – The Belarusian tractor manufacturer MTZ has resumed deliveries to Zimbabwe after a 12-year-long break, the company’s press service told BelTA.

Despite the complicated global situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic MTZ confidently moves towards the implementation of its plans. One of the main directions of the company’s overseas sales strategy is export diversification with a focus on higher sales in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, the source noted.

The company is now working on the possibility of selling tractors within the framework of European programs on providing economic aid to African countries. MTZ resumed deliveries to Zimbabwe in April 2020 thanks to one of the programs.

A total of 130 MTZ-820 tractors in several shipments have been sent to Zimbabwe already. The company intends to honor all the commitments as part of the contract by the end of August by delivering over 300 tractors. Close attention is paid to the quality of the tractors. As part of the contract MTZ specialists will travel to Zimbabwe to help commission the tractors, perform warranty repairs, and train local personnel.

Belarusian machines and vehicles became first available in Zimbabwe in the 1980s. However, only small amounts were shipped and from time to time at that. The previous shipment of MTZ tractors to Zimbabwe took place in 2008.

Promising export destinations in Africa also include Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Nigeria.

MTZ is one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers. Apart from the main factory the holding company MTZ comprises nine enterprises. As many as 26 assembly enterprises have been established abroad. The manufacturing division employs over 17,000 people. MTZ products are represented in over 60 countries.

