Belarusian MTZ to sell over 1,300 tractors to Zimbabwe

MINSK, (BelTA) – The Belarusian tractor manufacturer MTZ intends to sell 1,337 vehicles to Zimbabwe, BelTA learned from the company’s Telegram channel.

According to the source, MTZ’s partner – Aftrade DMCC Company – has confirmed it intends to buy 250 tractors per month with payment in advance. The contract provides for selling a total of 1,337 tractors. The first batch will be assembled in November and will be shipped as soon as the tractors are ready. Some of the payment in advance has already been received, Deputy Head of the Europe, America, and Africa Office of MTZ’s Marketing Center Lolitta Snitko said.

The tractor models MTZ will make and ship to Zimbabwe are traditional for this market and have already earned a good reputation: MTZ-820, 1025.2, and 1523.

The source also noted that MTZ shipped nearly 500 tractors to Zimbabwe in 2020.