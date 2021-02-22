Zimbabwean youths setting stage for economic transformation

Young farmers have taken the huge challenge to partake in the country’s economic transformation agenda in line with government’s thrust for them to play a leading role in key sectors such as agriculture.

The National Youth Day commemorated this Sunday has seen focus shifting towards the role of youths in economic development.

ZBC News this Monday came across success stories of determination and hard work by some young farmers in the agricultural sector, which is a key pillar of the National Development Strategy 1.

Fitting in an age-group fondly referred to as the born free, 33-year-old Benedict Wandiona Chagumuka of Mvurwi is proud to be already harvesting a maize crop planted on a 300-hectare piece of land with his success story set to inspire millions of youths countrywide.

“As youths, we are supporting government’s economic transformation agenda through agriculture. Agriculture is key to the economy and benefits every sector for the benefit of the nation. So government has empowered us and it is up to many of us to take up the challenge in any way they feel will boost food security and economic development,” he said.

Some youths in the Glen Forest area of Harare, are also walking the same path and have diversified their agricultural operations.

Apart from crop production, Christine Taruwona’s poultry project churns out 30 000 birds every 5 weeks.

“As a young Zimbabwean I am grateful to our government for supporting us in agricultural business and the realization that the country’s future is in our hands hence we are taking farming seriously,” she said.

Mrs Primrose Nhokwara is also into piggery, and her life has never been the same again since she embarked on the project.

“ Agriculture is a profitable business and as such, I am calling other youths to be involved in whatever capacity they can as we develop the country through agriculture,” she said.

These success stories come at a time the youthful Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural resettlement, Dr John Basera, also known in the agriculture circles as ‘Mudhumeni Mukuru,’ won the Young Corporate Director of the Year.

These achievements augur well with the government’s aspirations of ensuring that youths become key economic players, as espoused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

When youths are actively involved in agricultural activities, then Zimbabwe is a step closer to Transforming its economic Fortunes. – ZBC