Zimbabwean dam Levels continue on to rise

January 7, 2021 Staff Reporter Agriculture & Enviroment, Farming & Enviroment 0

Zimbabwe dam Levels continue on to rise with the national dam level average now 62%.

Sanyati Catchment has the highest dam level average at 94.5%, Gwayi 75.7%, Manyame 59.7%, Mazowe 41.9%, Mzingwane 59.4%, Runde 62% and Save 55.6%

Tugwi Mukosi, the country’s largest inland water body has surpassed the 70% mark and is 70.6 full.

Bangala Dam is full,
Mutirikwi 41.4%,
Tokwane 100%,
Manjirenji 59.8%,
Gwenoro 80.2%,
Amapongokwe 48.4%

Harare supply dams

Chivero 47.7%,
Manyame 54.9%

Other dams

Biri 89.1%,
Mazvikadei 61.6%,
Mazowe 21.7%,
Nyadire 100%.
Masembura 71.5%,
Nyambuya 76.9%,
Osborne 35%,
Rusape 65.8%,
Matezva 101.7%,
Wenimbi 38.2%,
Ruti 88.7%

Lowveld irrigation dams

Bangala 102.3%,
Tugwi Mukosi 70.6%,
Manjirenji 59.8%,
Tokwane 100%,
Mutirikwi 41.4%,
Siya 65.1%,
Muzhwi 100%

Bulawayo water supply dams

Insiza 45%,
Mtshabezi 30.3%,
Upper Ncema 29.2%,
Lower Ncema 13.5%,
Mzingwane 20.7%
Inyankuni 38.5%.

Other dams

Zhovhe 100.5%,
Silalabuhwa 102.6%,
Antelope 101%,
Bubi-Lupane 65.7%,
Insukamini 104.2%,
Lower Mguza 101.7%

Source – online



