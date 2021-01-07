Zimbabwean dam Levels continue on to rise

Sanyati Catchment has the highest dam level average at 94.5%, Gwayi 75.7%, Manyame 59.7%, Mazowe 41.9%, Mzingwane 59.4%, Runde 62% and Save 55.6%
Tugwi Mukosi, the country’s largest inland water body has surpassed the 70% mark and is 70.6 full.
Bangala Dam is full,
Mutirikwi 41.4%,
Tokwane 100%,
Manjirenji 59.8%,
Gwenoro 80.2%,
Amapongokwe 48.4%
Harare supply dams
Chivero 47.7%,
Manyame 54.9%
Other dams
Biri 89.1%,
Mazvikadei 61.6%,
Mazowe 21.7%,
Nyadire 100%.
Masembura 71.5%,
Nyambuya 76.9%,
Osborne 35%,
Rusape 65.8%,
Matezva 101.7%,
Wenimbi 38.2%,
Ruti 88.7%
Lowveld irrigation dams
Bangala 102.3%,
Tugwi Mukosi 70.6%,
Manjirenji 59.8%,
Tokwane 100%,
Mutirikwi 41.4%,
Siya 65.1%,
Muzhwi 100%
Bulawayo water supply dams
Insiza 45%,
Mtshabezi 30.3%,
Upper Ncema 29.2%,
Lower Ncema 13.5%,
Mzingwane 20.7%
Inyankuni 38.5%.
Other dams
Zhovhe 100.5%,
Silalabuhwa 102.6%,
Antelope 101%,
Bubi-Lupane 65.7%,
Insukamini 104.2%,
Lower Mguza 101.7%