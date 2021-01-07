Zimbabwean dam Levels continue on to rise

Zimbabwe dam Levels continue on to rise with the national dam level average now 62%.

Sanyati Catchment has the highest dam level average at 94.5%, Gwayi 75.7%, Manyame 59.7%, Mazowe 41.9%, Mzingwane 59.4%, Runde 62% and Save 55.6%

Tugwi Mukosi, the country’s largest inland water body has surpassed the 70% mark and is 70.6 full.

Bangala Dam is full,

Mutirikwi 41.4%,

Tokwane 100%,

Manjirenji 59.8%,

Gwenoro 80.2%,

Amapongokwe 48.4%

Harare supply dams

Chivero 47.7%,

Manyame 54.9%

Other dams

Biri 89.1%,

Mazvikadei 61.6%,

Mazowe 21.7%,

Nyadire 100%.

Masembura 71.5%,

Nyambuya 76.9%,

Osborne 35%,

Rusape 65.8%,

Matezva 101.7%,

Wenimbi 38.2%,

Ruti 88.7%

Lowveld irrigation dams

Bangala 102.3%,

Tugwi Mukosi 70.6%,

Manjirenji 59.8%,

Tokwane 100%,

Mutirikwi 41.4%,

Siya 65.1%,

Muzhwi 100%

Bulawayo water supply dams

Insiza 45%,

Mtshabezi 30.3%,

Upper Ncema 29.2%,

Lower Ncema 13.5%,

Mzingwane 20.7%

Inyankuni 38.5%.

Other dams

Zhovhe 100.5%,

Silalabuhwa 102.6%,

Antelope 101%,

Bubi-Lupane 65.7%,

Insukamini 104.2%,

Lower Mguza 101.7%