Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

THE government wants to create a U$5 billion tobacco industry by 2025 as it moves to turn around the economy through agriculture.

This comes as Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka told stakeholders at the opening ceremony of the 2021 tobacco marketing season yesterday in the capital that the government would increase funding of both large and small scale tobacco farmers to increase output.

Masuka said agriculture remained one of the key sectors in the quest to achieve Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper middle-class economy.

“As part of agriculture transformation, my ministry envisions transforming the 18 000 A2 farmers to become agricultural entrepreneurs and their farms becoming enviable businesses by 2025.

“Furthermore, we envisage transforming the 360 000 A1 farmers to become viable and formal small to medium enterprises by 2025, focusing on up-skilling their activities,” the minister said.

Last year, the government launched the Agriculture and Food System Transformation Strategy (AFSTS) aimed at accelerating agriculture production, productivity and profitability growth in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“For the tobacco sector, my ministry coordinated the development of a Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Strategy which focuses on eliminating the challenges facing the sector,” Masuka added.

He said the strategy enables the intensification of tobacco production by enhancing transparency and fair tobacco marketing, reform, restructuring and rebuilding of existing institutions in order to optimise tobacco value chain financing.