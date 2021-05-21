Zimbabwe suspends maize and maize meal imports

ZIMBABWE has with immediate effect suspended all maize and maize meal imports until further notice.

In a statement by the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) all grain milers are now directed to buy their maize from the Grain Marketing Board ( GMB).

The latest development is being made when the country is expecting a bumper maize harvest due to heavy rains.

AMA has also revealed that it will no longer be issuing out import permits for maize and maize meal.

All the import permits for grain that were issued by the authority will also expire on 31 may this year.

The latest notice is under the provisions of AMA Act statutory instrument 140 of 2013 which regulates participation in the production, buying, processing of any grain, oilseeds and products by producers, buyers or processors.

Central bank authorities have also revealed that the bumper harvest achieved this year means that Zimbabwe will not import any maize thereby saving over 300 million United States dollars which will be channelled to productive sectors.