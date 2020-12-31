Storm is over, says Meteorological Dept

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) yesterday said “the storm is over” as the country is safe from the weakened tropical depression Chalane which has passed Zimbabwe.

The country was expected to be hit by Cyclone Chalane which downgraded into a very weak tropical depression resulting in most parts of the country receiving light, moderate and heavy rains.

Tsholotsho received 87 millimetres (mm) and Lupane received 68mm and were among the areas that received the heaviest rains in the country.

Areas such as Bulawayo only received light showers.

The initial Cyclone Chalane threats resulted in the Government activating disaster response mechanisms up to grassroot level and setting aside money for emergencies.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the tropical depression Chalane was gone and exited the country via Matabeleland North after making its entrance through Manicaland on Wednesday.

“Tropical Depression Chalane has greatly weakened and has now passed, we continue to monitor specific areas to assess the rainfalls and downstream effects as significant rainfalls occurred along its path. Typical rainfall amounts received were 87mm (Tsholotsho), 69mm (Chivhu), 68mm (Lupane), 58mm (Chikomba), 54mm (Kwekwe) and 42mm (Mutare). Light rains and windy conditions are projected,” read MSD statement.

It said the public should continue following weather updates to inform their planning.

“We will continue to assess and advise in liaison with the department of Civil Protection Unit and Zimbabwe National Water Authority for the safety of the public,” read MSD statement.

It said no flooding incidents were reported but a few cases of roofs being blown away and trees falling were recorded due to strong winds.

MSD urged members of the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and exercise caution on the roads.

In an interview, CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said while the country could have dodged the storms, its disaster response mechanisms remain active in case any eventualities are recorded.

Treasury availed $100 million towards disaster mitigation measures targeting non-metropolitan provinces and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Whatever plans we put in place will remain as a living document and we now have ample time to improve in areas where we hurriedly prepared for the cyclone. After the temporary relief that we have enjoyed for now, we need to make sure that whatever plan we come up with, takes care of things that we had overlooked,” said Mr Nkomo.

The CPU had identified evacuation points for communities in low lying areas who were at high risk of being affected by the floods. – Chronicle