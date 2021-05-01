Increased investments herald horticulture recovery plan

The Zimbabwe horticulture recovery plan is fast-taking shape as evidenced by increased investment in the sector.

A tour of the 700 hectare Talana horticultural operations in Chegutu points to a sector that is fast recovering.

The farm is producing a variety of peas exported straight into the European market and has also invested 360 000 United states dollars into the production of blueberry earmarked for the same destination.

Farm owner, Mr Willard Zireva shared his experience in the peas production and certification processes required for exporting horticultural products.

“The journey of exporting peas to the European market has been difficult but through resilience we have managed to break into these lucrative markets, however I want to encourage you fellow farmers who want to engage in this trade to be ethical in terms of production processes as there are no shortcuts in this business as quality control is tedious,explained Zireva.

The convener of the mini Field day, Zimtrade gave farmers the export knowledge they need.

“We are here as Zimtrade to show the farmers we have invited that it is very possible to export horticultural products as we have opened a number of exporting opportunities in Lucrative markets,said Zimtrade CEO Allan Majuru.

Horticulture exports are part of government’s Agriculture and food systems Transformation Strategy towards an 8 billion United States dollar industry by 2025.