Farmers advised to delay until maize reaches 12.5 percent moisture content

Farmers have been advised not to rush into harvesting their maize crop as the moisture content is still too high to deliver it to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

This comes after reports that some farmers are delivering maize with high moisture content which is way above the recommended 12 percent.

While some farmers with the early planted crop have started harvesting their maize, an assessment by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) revealee that the bulk of the grain is not yet ready for harvesting.

I have been to Masvingo and Midlands Provinces and am currently in Mashonaland Central where our assessment of the maize showed that the some few farmers have started delivering their grain, but the bulk of the crop is not yet ready for harvesting. Farmers are advised to wait for at least three weeks to ensure that the maize dries up to recommended moisture content of about 12.5 percent against the current which is at 17 and 21 percent, said GMB CEO Rockie Mutenha.

He also advised farmers to approach their depots and private companies to secure drying facilities.

We know they are some farmers who want to put wheat after harvesting their maize, we have strategic depots where there are driers to dry up their maize, they can also approach private driers to speed up their harvesting, he added.

At least 2.8 million tonnes of maize are expected this season and government has assured farmers that adequate storage facilities have been put in place, while payment for grain deliveries will be done without delay.