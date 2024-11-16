Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube Shines Ahead of Miss Universe 2024 Grand Finale

Spread the love

MEXICO CITY – Zimbabwe’s stunning beauty queen, Sakhile Dube, is making waves as she prepares for the grand finale of Miss Universe 2024, taking place today, Saturday, November 16, at the renowned Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

Dube has captivated audiences worldwide, securing second place in the popular vote behind Finland’s Matilda Wirtavuori, which has further amplified her public appeal heading into the final competition. Her radiant presence has earned her a spot among the favourites as she competes alongside 130 of the world’s most beautiful women for the coveted Miss Universe crown.

This year’s pageant is a milestone event, marking the first time in 17 years that Mexico is hosting Miss Universe. The competition is expected to be one of the most glamorous and exciting editions yet, with the grand finale set to be broadcast live to Central African viewers at 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 17.

Throughout the competition, Dube and her fellow contestants have had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Mexico’s rich cultural heritage. From historic sites such as Merida and Guadalajara to the iconic Teotihuacan pyramids, these experiences have added a unique layer to the pageant, celebrating both beauty and cultural pride from each participating nation.

Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube tearing up the stage at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City😮‍💨🇿🇼 Check out that dress 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gVZoJLOpQb — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) November 15, 2024

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant officially kicked off on Monday with a series of activities showcasing the contestants’ talents, personalities, and national pride. The excitement ramped up on Thursday during the preliminary rounds, including the National Costume Show where participants displayed their country’s traditional attire. A swimsuit parade followed, which helped determine the top 25 finalists.

The selection committee, composed of beauty experts, will announce the 25 finalists along with four regional candidates from Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania based on expert judging and popular voting. Dube’s impressive performance in the popular vote has solidified her position as a top contender for the Miss Universe crown.

The grand finale will feature various stages, including personal interviews, national costumes, evening gowns, and the highly anticipated swimsuit parade. The 12 finalists will be announced on November 16, and the event will culminate with the crowning of the new Miss Universe on November 17.

The winner of Miss Universe 2024 will succeed Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, who claimed the title of Miss Universe 2023, passing on the crown to the next global beauty queen.

As the competition reaches its thrilling conclusion, Zimbabwe’s Dube is undoubtedly one to watch, bringing pride to her country on the world stage. With anticipation building, the final moments of Miss Universe 2024 promise to be unforgettable.

Source: Marca

