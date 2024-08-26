Zimbabwe’s “Otakukon” Festival Sees First-Time Winner in Anime Costume Contest

Spread the love

HARARE, — The crowd erupted in cheers as Gabriel Ota took to the stage at Harare’s “Otakukon” festival, donning an elaborate costume inspired by Jin Sakai, the hero of the popular Japanese game “Ghost of Tsushima.”

The 28-year-old artist spent a month crafting his chalky Samurai outfit from cardboard and recycled paper, capturing the attention of the festival’s 100-strong audience.

Ota’s impressive portrayal earned him the title for Best Anime Costume at the event, which celebrates Japanese pop culture and is hailed as Zimbabwe’s only festival of its kind. This was Ota’s first win, and he expressed his passion for cosplay saying, “I don’t do it to win, I just love cosplaying.”

The “Otakukon” festival brings together local “Otaku”—enthusiasts of anime, comics, and video games. Despite the growing interest in anime culture, the community in Zimbabwe remains relatively small, which makes it challenging for local cosplayers to gain recognition on the international stage, noted festival director Archie Moyo.

Moyo, who has been involved in anime merchandise sales for a decade, emphasized the potential for the festival to make a significant impact if it can reach a wider audience.

In a country grappling with high unemployment and rising living costs, events like “Otakukon” offer a valuable escape and a space for creative expression. Comic book artist Bill Masuku highlighted the importance of sharing African stories, planning to create comic books in Shona to ensure authentic narratives from the continent.

